Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,500 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average is $222.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

