Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

