Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $295,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $175.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.