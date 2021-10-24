Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $282.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.