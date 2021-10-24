Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

