Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.96% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $63,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

