Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 136,220 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.62% of Semtech worth $72,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.