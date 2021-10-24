Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $68.24 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of The TJX Companies worth $68,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

