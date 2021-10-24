Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $70.45 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 49,783.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 521,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $70,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

