Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

MSGS opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.36 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $177.08.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

