Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.