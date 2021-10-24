Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OPA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.29% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.