MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $31.65 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00070978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,027.79 or 1.00273929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.33 or 0.06638287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021645 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

