Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.71.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,226 shares of company stock worth $75,896 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.