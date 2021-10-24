Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.30 Million in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 580,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Yext at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 201,341 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Yext by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yext by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $12.52 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.