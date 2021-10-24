Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 27,115 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 251.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 22.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 32.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

