Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.