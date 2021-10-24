Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,492 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

