Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,971 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $134,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,417,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,783,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,865,000 after purchasing an additional 495,832 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $592.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

