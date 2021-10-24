Marsico Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,144,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,758,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $182.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.12 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,230 shares of company stock worth $19,977,518. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

