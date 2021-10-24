Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473,728 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.