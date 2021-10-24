Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 259,989 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259,989 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $253.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.