Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 31,308 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,308 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Adobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $643.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

