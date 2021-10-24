Master Contract Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,371.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $198,908.26 and approximately $42,371.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.59 or 0.06661358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00089902 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

