Matador Resources (MTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

