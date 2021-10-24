Matador Resources to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after buying an additional 235,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.