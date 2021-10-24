Maven Securities LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,424 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up approximately 0.5% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.95 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

