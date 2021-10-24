Maven Securities LTD Buys New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

