Maven Securities LTD Invests $8.23 Million in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Amyris accounts for approximately 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after buying an additional 856,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amyris by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

