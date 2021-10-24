Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.11% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,401,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,966,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

