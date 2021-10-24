Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Amyris accounts for approximately 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 137,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Amyris by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

