Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 582,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,661,000. Eagle Bulk Shipping makes up approximately 1.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 4.33% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

