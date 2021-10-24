Maven Securities LTD Sells 23,500 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $156,027,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Shares of SE stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.41. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

