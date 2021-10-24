Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $596,604.27 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,723.82 or 1.00140893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00348943 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00510298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00205880 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

