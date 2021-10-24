Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as high as C$9.60. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 62,430 shares changing hands.

DR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.