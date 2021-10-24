megaBONK 1-Day Volume Tops $4,921.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $146,232.28 and approximately $4,921.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

