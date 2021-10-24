Melon Price Tops $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00204267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.