Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 436,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

