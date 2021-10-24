MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.84 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 46.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $43.96 million and $5.84 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.28 or 1.00172255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.01 or 0.06652828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021463 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,032,812,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,133,017 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.