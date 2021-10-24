Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $223.76 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00005525 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $223.76 million and $74.26 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.00315548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00203799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

