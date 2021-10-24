Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

NYSE:MCB opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

