Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Billion

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $43.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.56 billion to $44.33 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $37.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $190.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.47 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $213.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $193.76 billion to $222.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,440,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,786,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $311.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

