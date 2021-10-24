Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.69.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $311.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

