Minereum (MNE) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $30,163.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00201552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,610,744 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

