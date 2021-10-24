Mizuho Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tencent (OTC:TCTZF)

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of Tencent stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Tencent has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $99.79.
Tencent Company Profile
