Mizuho Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $20.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $51.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.55.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $6.73 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,207,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

