MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

