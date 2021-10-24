MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

