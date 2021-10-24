MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 276,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,969,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.