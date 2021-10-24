MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 44,098 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,008.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 794.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.15, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

